Lincoln Academy pulled away from Winslow with a strong fourth quarter, 54-34. Winslow scored the first five points of the final period to pull within six. Gabe Hagar scored 11 straight points for the Eagles to put the game away. Hagar scored 19 in the game, Lucas Houghton added nine and Drew Hunt 7 to lead LA. Winslow was led by Branden Rodrigue with 21 points.

