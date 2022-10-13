Lincoln Academy boys soccer game postponed

Due to the weather forecast for Friday, Oct 14, the Lincoln Academy boys soccer games at Leavitt have been moved to Saturday, Oct. 15.

Leavitt is still hopeful to play their Senior game under the lights on the football field Saturday evening if the field is in good enough condition, but they will know that until Saturday morning.

Plan A is to play on the football field, under the lights, JV-4 and VAR-6. The JV game will probably still be played on the soccer field adjacent to the football field.

Plan B- If the football field to wet (and that decision will be made Saturday morning at 9am-ish), the game will be played on their soccer field, VAR-3:30 and JV-5.

