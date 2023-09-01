Advanced Search
Lincoln Academy boys soccer open with a win Lincoln 2 - Morse 0

at

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Morse 2-0 on the road in their KVAC opener under the lights at McMann field in Bath on August 31. The Eagles held a 22-5 edge in shots. Marcello Edrizzi made four stops in net for the Eagles and Waylon Rhorer 12 for the Shipbuilders.

Lucas Houghton gave the Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead when he converted a rebounded Pablo Iglesias-Martin shot that bounced off Rhorer. Casey Duncan added a second goal less than a minute into the second half on a through ball into the penalty area.

Shipbuilder Lukas Hinton stops a crossing shot from Peter Thelander. (Paula Roberts photo)

