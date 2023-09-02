Lincoln Academy girls and boys cross country teams ran to victory in a nine team meet at Maranacook in Readfield on Sept. 1. Audrey Hufnagel won the girls race, and Dylan Burmeister took second, Madeline Kallin seventh, Annie Peaslee ninth and Tessa McNamara 11th to complete the Lady Eagles scoring five. Eliot O’Mahoney placed second to race winner Chris Pottle of Winthrop. Rounding out the Eagles scoring five were 5. Nick Russ, 8. Conor Glasier, 9. Will Clark, and 16. CJ Savastano.

In a KVAC meet at Brunswick on Sept. 1, Avan Collamore placed second and Kaylee Collamore third for Medomak Valley. Laura Chapman ran to a top 10 finish in fifth place for Boothbay-Wiscasset.

