Lincoln Academy field hockey team won their first game of the season, 3-2 over visiting Mt.View in the Eagles Homecoming game Friday night under the lights in Newcastle. Bailey Brewer gave the Eagles a first quarter lead. Mt.View scored back to back goals in the third quarter from Julia Richards to take the lead. Brewer tied the game with a second left in the third period on a wild scramble that started with a Brewer shot that was stopped by Mustang keeper Mary Macary. Lexi Houghton scored the game winner on a cross from Francis McGonigle with a couple of minutes remaining.

