Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to their very first KVAC Class B championship on Sat., Oct. 16 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 17. Grace Houghton placed 10th to lead Lincoln. Completing the scoring five were Audrey Hufnagel, Adeline Hall, Bronwen Coffin and Dylan Burmeister.

