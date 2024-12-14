The Lincoln County News
Lincoln Academy girls crush Cape Elizabeth Lincoln 59 - Cpae Elizabeth 29

at

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team was running on all cylinders in first quarter action, jumping out to a 17-0 lead. They led 19-2 at the end of one, then played sloppy ball in the second, allowing Cape to pull within seven. The Eagles scored the final two baskets of the half to take a 23-12 lead at the break. Lincoln out scored Cape 18-8 and 18 to 9 in quarters in second half action.

Mariam DeLisle registered a double double in points (21) and steals, Ysabelle Bhe added 7, Maggie Thompson 7 and Scarlett O’Brien 6 to lead the Eagle offense. Cape was led by Lila Ruso-Myles with 16.

Maggie Thompson dribbles behind the back for LA, as Lila Gutner defends for Cape Elizabeth. (Paula Roberts photo)


