Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team defeated Morse 15-10 in a Class C quarter-final playoff game on June 9 in the Eagles nest. The two teams split during the regular season, with both games won by one goal.

Mariam DeLisle netted nine goals to break the Eagles single game scoring record. Marley LeBel added three goals and three assists, and Abby Kopp, Celia Brinkler and Scarlett O’Brien one each. Morse was led by Lillian Pomerleau with three goals, and Zoe Avery and Micah Wolf two each.

