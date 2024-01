The Eagles’ girls basketball team lost to MCI 38-35 on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Pittsfield. It was a close game all the way but the Eagles could never quite extend and hold a lead in the game. Lincoln Academy trailed 16-15 at the end of the half, and then rallied for a 26-25 lead heading into the final quarter in the low scoring game. Mariam DeLisle scored 22 points to lead Lincoln Academy. Kayleigh Dunton tallied 14 to lead the MCI offense.

