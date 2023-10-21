Lincoln Academy girls pack it in for second place finish in South Class B

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team placed second in the South Class B Regional championship race to York. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 29, and qualified for the State meet to be held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Belfast. Six LA runners qualified individually. Dylan Burmeister led LA with a fourth place finish, Rounding out the scoring five were 10. Audrey Hufnagel, 13. Maddy Kallin, 27., Chloe Anderson, and 29. Mercy Buchwalder. Annie Peaslee placed 30th , and Tessa McNamara 41st.

Lincoln boys did not qualify for states as a team. Eliot O’Mahoney qualified individually with a sixth place finish to medal in

nthe top 10.

