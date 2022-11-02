Lincoln Academy Girls Place Second in State Class B

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to a second place finish in state Class B, the team’s highest placement in the program’s history.

York won the state title with 63 points, and Lincoln was runner-up with 86. Medomak Valley placed 10th out of the 12 teams statewide to qualify for states.

York placed four runners in the top 19 and five in the top 37. Lincoln placed five scoring runners in the top 33. The race was held under beautiful sunny skies at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 29. The 2022 championships were in stark contrast to 2021, which were held in pouring rain.

Lady Eagle Audrey Hufnagel and Lady Panther Ava Collamore ran to top 10 finishes and were presented medals by the Maine Principals’ Association, which recognized the top 30 athletes in each class. Also recognized were Lincoln Academy’s Dylan Burmeister, Adeline Hall, and Maddy Kallin as well as Medomak’s Kaylee Collamore.

Lincoln Academy girls were also presented the South Class B Sportsmanship Award.

Hufnagel led the Eagle charge with an eighth place finish in 20:51. Rounding out the scoring five were 15. Burmeister, 21:28; 16. Hall, 21:38; 24. Kallin, 22:15; and 33. Maggie Thompson, 22:47. Also running for LA were 72. Tess McNamara, 24:49; and 75. Alison Roberts, 25:19.

Ava Collamore was the top Medomak Valley placer, finishing ninth in 20:57. Her twin sister Kaylee Collamore placed 20th in 21:56. Also running for the Panthers were 76. Amber Pendleton, 25:25; 85. Jalyn Drost, 26:33; 88. Ava Stuetz, 27:02; and 93. Katherine McKenney, 28:03.

