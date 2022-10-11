Advanced Search
Lincoln Academy girls soccer win battle of the Eagles LA's game with Leavitt has been moved up to Thurs., Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team defeated visiting Erskine Academy 4-2 in the battle of the Eagles on Oct. 11.  Lincoln saw two first half goals from Bronwen Coffin, and second half goals from Marley LeBel and Mariam DeLisle. Scoring for Erskine were Maddy Paquet and Brielle Crummett.

Lincoln’s girls soccer game with Leavitt, originally scheduled for Fri., Oct. 14, has been moved up a day to Thur., Oct. 13 to beat the incoming storm. The JV game is at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.

