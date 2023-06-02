Lincoln Academy girls tennis team defeated Cape Elizabeth 4-1 on June 1 in a South Class B semi-final match. The Eagles advance to the Regional championships, to be played on Monday, June 5 at Bates College in Lewiston.

Second singles player London Hunter set the tone early, with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Madeleine Hanson. Hunter trailed 2-0 in the second set, before rallying for six straight sets to put the Lady Eagles up 1-0. First doubles players Izzy Peterson and Olive Siegel put Lincoln up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sally McCoy and Piper Duryee. Third singles player Clare Colburn clenched the win with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Elena Rosenberg. The Eagles second doubles team of Noah Burchesky and Olivia Crooker beat Emma Gephart and Gillian Lench 6-3, 7-5. Lincoln first singles player Sarah Kockzius was behind 3-6, 6-6, when she forfeited the match due to illness.

