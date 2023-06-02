Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln Academy girls tennis advance to Regional finals Lincoln 4 - Cape Elizabeth 1

at

Lincoln Academy girls tennis team defeated Cape Elizabeth 4-1 on June 1 in a South Class B semi-final match. The Eagles advance to the Regional championships, to be played on Monday, June 5 at Bates College in Lewiston.

Second singles player London Hunter set the tone early, with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Madeleine Hanson. Hunter trailed 2-0 in the second set, before rallying for six straight sets to put the Lady Eagles up 1-0. First doubles players Izzy Peterson and Olive Siegel put Lincoln up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sally McCoy and Piper Duryee. Third singles player Clare Colburn clenched the win with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Elena Rosenberg. The Eagles second doubles team of Noah Burchesky and Olivia Crooker beat Emma Gephart and Gillian Lench 6-3, 7-5. Lincoln first singles player Sarah Kockzius was behind 3-6, 6-6, when she forfeited the match due to illness.

LA’s London Hunter returns a shot from the baseline. (Paula Roberts photo)

Noa Burchesky returns a backhand shot for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Olive Siegel played a strong net game in the Lady Eagles first doubles win over Cape Elizabeth. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^