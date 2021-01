The Lady Eagles defeated Richmond 42-32 on the road on Jan. 26 to win their season opener. Lincoln netted 21 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Eagles were led by Maddy York with 12 points, Paige Lafrenaye 10 and Reegan Dunican 9. Richmond was led by M. Carver with 14 points.

