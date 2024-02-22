Lincoln Academy JV Boys Wrap Up Season Undefeated

The Lincoln Academy JV boys basketball team wrapped up its season on Saturday, Feb 10, emerging victorious over Oceanside 68-50 to end the season with a 17-0 record.

“It’s been 14 years since my last undefeated team at LA and I really enjoyed being around these kids,” said JV coach Rand Maker. “I will remember this team for their ability to always play hard.”

This year’s JV roster consisted of Jacob Hedrick, James Wyman-Benner, Paul Leeman, James Hanley, Joshua Ward, Malachi Farrin, Shawn McFarland, Chase Ober, Abe Guilford, Terry Welle, Otto Schoenthal, and Michael Mitchell.

The Lincoln JV boys outscored their opponents 1,155 to 616 this season. The Eagles averaged 60.78 points per game. Leading scorers this season were Donaghy with 206 points, Schoenthal 179, Welle 131, Ober 123, Farrin 106, Guilford 96, and Mitchell 92.

“Most often we looked to Roan Donaghy to spark our scoring,” said Maker. “He was our ball handler and floor leader from the beginning. The amazing thing about Roan is the progress he made in one season. I’ve never seen improvement like that in the 25 years I’ve coached at LA. He is a clear example of how hard work and offseason training can pay off.”

Six different JV Eagles scored in double-digits over the season, including Donaghy (12 times), Schoenthal (11), Hendrick (4), Farrin (4), Welle (4), Michael Mitchell (4), and Guilford (2). Three players scored 20 points or more in a game, including Donaghy, Schoenthal, and Welle.

Lincoln connected on 71 3-pointers over the season, led by Donaghy with 41 long balls, and Farrin with 10.

Lincoln shot 50.9 % from the foul line, led by Mitchell (87.5%), Farrin (76%), Hedrick (73%), Wyman-Benner (63.6%), and Donaghy (60%).

Defensively, the JV Eagles held their opponents to an average of 32.42 points.

“Schoenthal and Welle were our two best interior defenders and Jacob Hedrick was the best perimeter defender,” said Maker. “You saw some of that on Saturday when I placed Hedrick on Oceanside’s top player – the kid just doesn’t quit. Jacob’s been slowed a bit this season with an injured ankle, but I know when he is on the court he will stir things up and something positive will result.”

Leading the team in rebounds this year were Schoenthal, Welle, and Mitchell, said Maker. This year Schoenthal and Welle were swing players, which allows them to get the majority of their game minutes at the JV level while practicing with the varsity team, said Maker.

“Practicing with bigger, stronger, and more talented kids helps them develop while also gaining confidence playing games at the JV level,” Maker said.

Team captain Abe Guilford provided leadership in games and practices, something Maker counted on.

“He’s a great leader that did a lot of little things that don’t show up in the stats,” Maker said.

Overall, each JV player improved individually and grew confidence in their ability, Maker said. The depth of talent on the JV Eagles roster bodes well for the future of the Lincoln Academy boys basketball program.

“There was very little drop off from the JV starting five to the next five or more,” said Maker. “We were able to stay fresh and pressure teams from the beginning of each game to the end, which often resulted in opponents breaking down during each game.”

The Eagles coaching staff consider the varsity, JV, and first-year squads as a single program.

“We run the same systems as the varsity, which helps the swing players and reduces the transition when players go from one team to the other,” said Maker. “All the seniors on the varsity are fun to be around and their energy and love for the game has rubbed off all the way down to the freshmen team.”

Maker also singled out Tyson Ball as a mentor that has helped his team this season.

“Tyson Ball has the mind of a coach and has always been positive when working with the JV kids and younger players,” he said.

The Eagles’ varsity has six seniors that will be graduating, which means at least that many openings will be available for ambitious JV players next year.

“Winning is fun, but at the JV level our focus is on preparing kids to make the next step,” said Maker. “They all have their reasons for playing JV and not varsity, but they have not let any disappointment play into their commitment to improve while representing the school and each other in a positive way. I think the JV kids enjoyed their undefeated season and understand their future potential and place within the program.”

Lincoln 70 – Morse 30

The Eagles sank the Shipbuilders 70-30 in Newcastle on Thursday, Feb. 8 in JV boys basketball action.

Scoring for LA were Otto Schoenthal 13, Roan Donaghy 11, Chase Ober 9, Malachi Farrin 9, James Wyman-Benner 6, Terry Welle 6, Abe Guilford 6, James Hanley 4, Shawn McFarland 4, and Jacob Hendrick 2.

Morse was led by Peyton Prize with 9 and Colten Aucoin 7.

Lincoln 68 – Oceanside 50

The Lincoln Academy JV boys basketball team beat Oceanside 68-50 in the Eagles’ nest on Saturday, Feb. 10 to finish its season undefeated at 17-0. (See related story)

Scoring for the Eagles were Roan Donaghy 21 (4R, 3S), Otto Schoenthal 16 (5R, 5A), Jacob Hedrick 7, Terry Welle 6 (4R, 3A), Chase Ober 5, James Wyman-Benner 3, Shawn McFarland 3 (6R, 3A), Michael Mitchell 3, Malachi Farrin 2 (4A), and Abe Guilford 2.

Oceanside was led by Connor Kingsbury with 24.

