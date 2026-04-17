Lincoln Academy Presents Winter Sports Awards

Lincoln Academy winter sports teams held their end-of-season festivities award), and announced the following award winners.

The girls basketball award winners were Lily LaBrie (MVP), Olivia Ball (coach’s award), and Rowan Coffin (most improved).

Boys basketball award winners included Chase Ober (MVP) and Mike Mitchell (coaches award).

The indoor track and field awards went to Braden Bessey (boys breakthrough award), Bear Grandy (boys coaches award), Hadley Spekke (girls breakthrough), and Neptune Martin (girls coaches award).

Swim team award winners included Charley Carleton (MVP), Maggie Sawyer (girls coach’s award), Felix Cunningham (boys coach’s award), and Cy Zammuto (most improved).

The cheer team award winners were Ellie Thomas (coach’s award), Ali Arsenault (coach’s award), and Sarah Prior (appreciation award).

The wrestling team award winners were Jakobi Hagar (MVP) and Jake Powell (Iron Man Award).

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