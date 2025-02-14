Lincoln Academy Senior Cole Workman Pins Down 100th Career Win

Lincoln Academy senior Cole Workman pinned down his 100th career win on his way to winning the 132-pound Class B South regional wrestling championship at Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Workman drew a bye in the first round of 16, then pinned Wyatt Devoe, of Wells, in 1:07 in the quarterfinals to reach the milestone.

Workman went on to add the 132- pound regional title to the KVAC 132-pound championship he won the week before.

“The amazing thing about it is, he didn’t even start wrestling until his sophomore year,” LA coach Shawn St. Cyr said. “It is an impressive feat; to be able to have a decent first year to set himself up for a 100 wins.”

Of the 100 career wins, Workman said, “It shows my commitment to the sport and how hard I have worked. Hard work led to me being competitive and being one of the best in the state.”

“He has been great from day one,” St. Cyr said. “He has been as focused as our top two wrestlers.”

Workman placed third in regionals and fourth at the Class B state meet his junior year.

Workman has a 102-33 record in three years of wrestling. He now advances to the Class B state championships, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Lewiston Colisee, beginning at 10 a.m.

