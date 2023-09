Due to the thunderstorm forecast, Lincoln Academy boys and girls soccer games, scheduled for Saturday, September 9, have been changed. The girls soccer game will be moved an hour earlier to 10 a.m. at LA (JV at 11:30 a.m.). The boys game has been moved to Sat., October 7 at York at 10 a.m. (no JV game)

