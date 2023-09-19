Lincoln Academy spilt games with Erskine Academy

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated visiting Erskine Academy in a a battle of the Eagles in Newcastle on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Lincoln won the battle 4-0 on two goals each from Lucas Houghton and Peter Thelander. EJ Hunt collected two assists and Pablo Ingleiaas-Martin two.

Lincoln Academy girls lost 3-2 at Erskine Academy. The LA Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a shot from Zofie Day. Erskine took a 2-1 lead at the half on goals from Kelsie Dunn and Brooke Blais. Brielle Crommett put the Blue Eagles up 3-1 in the second half. Lincoln pulled within one with 11 minutes to play when Day converted a cross from Mariam DeLisle. Lincoln got off five shots in the final five minutes to play, but Jayln Seamon stood firm in net for Erskine.

