Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Lincoln Academy spilt games with Erskine Academy

at

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated visiting Erskine Academy in a a battle of the Eagles in Newcastle on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Lincoln won the battle 4-0 on two goals each from Lucas Houghton and Peter Thelander. EJ Hunt collected two assists and Pablo Ingleiaas-Martin two.

Lincoln Academy girls lost 3-2 at Erskine Academy. The LA Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a shot from Zofie Day. Erskine took a 2-1 lead at the half on goals from Kelsie Dunn and Brooke Blais. Brielle Crommett put the Blue Eagles up 3-1 in the second half. Lincoln pulled within one with 11 minutes to play when Day converted a cross from Mariam DeLisle. Lincoln got off five shots in the final five minutes to play, but Jayln Seamon stood firm in net for Erskine.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^