Lincoln Academy softball defeated Morse 4-3 on May 31. Grace Houghton struck out 13 in the win. Trailing by one, the Lady Eagles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. Houghton and Paige Lafrenaye walked, and pinch runner Bronwen Coffin scored on a passed ball to tie the game, and Lafrenaye scored on a wild pitch for the game winner.

LA baseball lost to Morse 5-0. Gabe Acoin collected the win for the Shipbuilders.

Morse was led at the plate by Acoin, Bussey, Baillargeon and Williams with two hits each. Lincoln was led by Myles Wotton and Spencer Gamage with two singles each.

