Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Four

The 10th Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 11. A social time with refreshments will be held at 2 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in the LA Alumni Dining Commons.

The induction ceremony is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The induction class of 2023 includes Jordan Friedland, class of 2012; Peter Campbell, class of 1965; Ned Collins, class of 1962; and Kyle Feltis, class of 2004.

Jordan Friedland

Friedland won two state Class B tennis championships in 2012 and 2013 while a junior and senior at Lincoln Academy. He began playing tennis at age 7 at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta. He is the only LA graduate to win a boys state title.

In four years at Lincoln Academy, Friedland was undefeated in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference play, winning 46 straight matches. His only two losses in his high school career came his freshman and sophomore years in the state tournament.

During his junior and senior year, he did not lose a set all season. In his four years at LA, he only lost two sets. He started all four seasons for the Eagles at first singles.

Friedland led Lincoln Academy to three KVAC team championships in 2010, 2012, and 2013. The Eagle teams were undefeated in KVAC play in 2012 and 2013. They were the top seed in West Class B in 2013.

Friedland was ranked number one in Maine and in the top 10 in New England. He was named to the KVAC First All-Conference team multiple times, and was named Sunday Telegram Boys Player of the Year.

After graduation, he attended college at Stanford University in California, where he graduated with a degree in physics. He got his master’s degree in applied and engineering physics at Stanford, and is now employed at a battery startup in California as a material process development engineer. He lives in Sunnyvale, Calif.

He played club tennis at Stanford University for five years. The team placed third nationally in the United State Tennis Association’s Tennis On Campus National Championships. He met his future wife on the club tennis team, and they are planning a September wedding.

He has been on the board of Tennis Without Borders since high school. While at Lincoln Academy, he was a member of the National Honor Society, the math team, and LA’s service fraternity.

Peter Campbell

Campbell grew up on a dairy farm, with a 100 head of cattle, in Jefferson. Campbell had two siblings that attended Cony High School, but Campbell went to Lincoln Academy to avoid overcrowding conditions and increased opportunity to play several sports.

His athletic career began with five years of Waldoboro Little League baseball followed by three years of Babe Ruth. Campbell’s parents were very supportive of his athletics, permitting him to miss farm chores to participate in sports practices and games.

Beginning with his freshman year at Lincoln, he was a swing player on the JV and varsity teams. It was his first opportunity to play organized basketball, as the Jefferson school had neither an indoor or outdoor court. In the spring he made the varsity baseball team as an outfielder. He earned four letters in basketball and baseball.

After graduating from Lincoln in 1965 Campbell attended Gorham State Teacher’s College as an industrial arts technology education major. The industrial arts program had two-hour labs, making it difficult to participate in college athletics. In his junior year he tried out for the baseball team and became a starter the next two years.

In 1969 Campbell was hired by Sacopee Valley High School in Hiram to teach industrial arts.

His son, Brian, was born in 1974 followed by his daughter, Kristen, in 1976. Both children were very successful in sports. Kristen played in field hockey, basketball, and softball, and Brian played basketball and was also member of state championship teams in both soccer and baseball at Sacopee Valley.

Campbell’s coaching career began in the spring of 1970 as the middle school baseball and basketball coach. In 1988, after taking three seasons off from coaching, he took the varsity baseball position at Sacopee Valley in 1988. As varsity coach for 17 seasons he developed a very successful baseball program with many playoff wins highlighted by back-to-back Class C state championships in 1992 and 1993.

He stepped back from the varsity position in 2010 but stayed on as JV baseball coach for the next eight years, helping the new coach transition into the head baseball coach position.

In 2010 he retired from teaching but was hired back that summer part time as a co- teacher until his official retirement in 2018. He enjoys watching his son coach soccer at Medomak Valley High School and his grandchildren playing in sports at Lincoln Academy and Windham High School.

Ned Collins

Collins grew up in Damariscotta on the Bristol Road. His father Edward was a co-owner of what was then the Collins/Puckey Oil Co.

Collins is a 1962 graduate of Lincoln Academy. He was a member of both the basketball and baseball teams for four years, ran cross country one year, and managed both the XC and track teams in his senior year.

Collins began his lifelong passion for golf at Wawenock Country Club in 1965. The golf program at Lincoln Academy did not begin until the early 1970s.

His personal accomplishments as a player include winning two consecutive left-handed state championships in 1971 and 1972. He won the club championship at Wawenock Country Club in 1971 and Herman Meadows Country Club in 1972.

Collins attended Husson College, where he played varsity golf for two years and was later inducted into Husson’s Golf Hall of Fame. He continued his competitive golf for many years playing weekend tournaments throughout the state.

He began his 30-year teaching career at Hermon High School in 1970, teaching psychology, and was popular with students in his business law class. His wife, Mary Martha (LA class of 1964), joined him in 1975 at Hermon, teaching math and coaching field hockey.

Collins coached golf at Hermon for 34 years beginning in 1971. Two of his players, one being his son, Mickey, won state individual championships, and his golf teams won multiple Penobscot Valley Conference championships along the way.

For 30 years Collins was a significant contributor to the game of golf in the state of Maine. In 1985, he became a board member and scorer for the Maine State Golf Association, a position he held for 10 years.

In 1997, he was hired as executive director of the Eastern Maine Seniors Golf Association, where he served for 20 years organizing senior golf events.

He and Mary Martha have two sons, Mickey and Terry, and grandchildren who have been heavily involved in high school and now college athletics. They make many trips to follow the grandchildren’s athletic teams, while still being loyal supporters of Lincoln Academy.

Kyle Feltis

Feltis attended Bristol Consolidated School before entering his freshman year at Lincoln Academy. He earned 10 varsity letters at LA, four in golf, two in basketball, and four in baseball.

In golf he was the number three golfer for LA his freshman year, the number two golfer his sophomore and junior years, and held the number one position his senior year. He won the 2001 Class B state individual golf title his sophomore year.

He received the Coach’s Award his freshman year, was co-MVP his sophomore and junior years, and was MVP his senior year. Feltis was the golf team captain his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He was a member of the KVAC All-Conference team in his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

He received the Coach’s Award in his senior year in basketball.

Feltis was a four-year varsity baseball player with his most outstanding season being 2004, when he had a 5-1 pitching record and batted .306. In 2004, in the Class B quarterfinals, he pitched a complete seven-inning game and drove in two at the plate against Mountain Valley.

He earned All-KVAC Conference honors in his junior and senior years in baseball.

In college he was a two-sport athlete at the University of Maine at Farmington, participating in golf and baseball. In his senior year he earned First Team North Atlantic Conference honors in golf.

After college Feltis took a teaching position at Great Salt Bay Community School, where he has been active teaching, coaching, and officiating. He has been a volunteer baseball coach at Lincoln Academy for head coaches Greg Rice and his father, Chris Feltis. At GSB he coached cross country for two years, golf for 10 years, basketball four years, and softball three years.

Feltis has quickly become one of the most respected basketball officials in the state in his 13 years as a high school basketball official. For six years he has attained tournament eligibility, a major accomplishment in itself. In those six years he has officiated many high school tournament games, including six regional finals and two state finals, the first in 2019 the girls Class AA state game between South Portland and Oxford Hills, and the second in 2022 the boys Class AA state game again between South Portland and Oxford Hills.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

