Lincoln Academy Summer Soccer Camp

Lincoln Academy still has space available in its summer soccer clinic for young athletes entering grades 3-8 this summer. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, July 12-16.

This camp will be run by Head of School Jeff Burroughs and his long-time friend and fellow coach Steve Levesque, of St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont.

The camp will build skills in players of all levels through technical work, small sided games, and competitions throughout the week. Levesque and Burroughs bring a great deal of experience and worked together in St. Johnsbury coaching the boys and girls teams, respectively, as well as building a summer youth camp.

Levesque, a former college and professional player, holds a national and advanced national diploma from United Soccer Coaches Association and was named Vermont State Boys Coach of the Year in 2017. Burroughs, a college soccer player, has coached for nearly 30 years at all levels of the youth game, holds a national, advanced national and premier diploma from United Soccer Coaches Association, and was Vermont State Girls Coach of the Year in 2017.

To register for the camp, go to lincolnacademy.org/2021summerprograms.

