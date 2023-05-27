Lincoln Academy baseball won the battle of the Eagles, taking a 3-1 win on the road over the Blue and White Eagles. AJ Giberson went the distance in the win. Johnson took the loss for Erskine.

Cody Cleaveland led LA at the plate with a home run and single. Kaden Bartrug added two singles and Micah Houghton one. Seven Erskine players hit a single, including Tyler, Hoffman, Anderson, Foard, Johnson, Chase and Boynton.

Lincoln softball defeated Erskine 9-4 with Nicole Hammond on the mound (12K). The LA Eagles were led at the plate by Natalie Kaler with two doubles and two singles (2RBI), Gretchen Farrin with a double and two singles (2RBI), Loala Musial a double and single (2 RBI), and Hammond with a double (2RBI). Erskine was led by B. Barrett with a double and single, and Bellows a double.

