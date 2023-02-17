Lincoln Academy boys basketball team won a 65-55 overtime thriller over Spruce Mountain on February 17 at the Portland Expo. The Eagles were in foul trouble early, with seniors Jake Masters and Jack Duncan fouling out in the fourth quarter. Down six with three minutes to play, Lincoln rallied for seven straight points to take the lead. Lucas Houghton made good at the line for a three point play, Casey Duncan scored a pair at the line and scored off a Tucker Stiles feed in the rally. The Eagles then missed the front half of two one-on-ones. Spruce Mountain’s Lucas Towers went to the line scoring three of four shots for a two point Phoenix lead with eight seconds to go. Tucker Stiles was sent to the line with .001 second to go in regulation and made both shots to tie the game 49-49 and send it into overtime.

Gabe Hagar opened overtime with a 3-pointer, and EJ Hunt scored off a steal to put Lincoln up by five. The Eagles made five of six fouls shots and Hagar crashed the glass in the final seconds of play for a 10 point win.

Scoring for Lincoln were Hagar with 23, Lucas Houghton 14, C. Duncan 9, Stiles 9, Masters 4, and J. Duncan 4. Scoring leaders for Spruce Mountain were Jace Bessen with 22 and Elie Timler 8.

