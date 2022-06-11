Lincoln Academy Wins State Tennis Title

The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team won the State Class B championship over Waterville on Saturday, June 11.
A celebratory parade will take place in the Twin Villages later today.
The Lincoln County News will update this post.
