Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley boys tennis teams picked up wins in the first round of Regional tennis action on June 1.

Medomak Valley boys tennis team won their opening round of the North Class B tennis tournament on June 1 in Waldoboro. The fourth seed Panthers swept the courts clean against 13th seed Hermon.

Coleman Swain defeated Pat Verrill 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Isaac Swain beat Cooper Jensen 6-1, 6-2 at second singles. Zach Cheesman out stroked Corbin Hamm 6-2, 6-4 at third singles. Ian Doughty and Zan Nguyen teamed up to sweep Choen Flanders and Cody Butler, 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Noah Ludwig and Jack Duncan shut down Nick Petersen and Ethan Hallett 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

The Panthers host Ellsworth on June 2 at 4 p.m.

Ninth seed Lincoln Academy beat eighth seed Spruce Mountain on June 1 to advance to the South B regional quarter-finals at top seed Yarmouth on June 2. No results of the match have been reported.

Medomak girls tennis team lost at Caribou 0-5.

