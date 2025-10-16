The Lincoln Academy golf team finished ninth and Medomak Valley team came in 14th at the Class B state championship tournament on Friday, Oct. 10 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The Eagles scored 357 and Medomak logged 369. The team score is determined by adding the top four individual scores for each school. Nokomis won the event, which was held on the golf facility’s Tomahawk course, with a score of 333.

Panther Joseph Wilcox had the top finish for the Lincoln County schools, carding a score of 13-over par 85 to tie for 11th place with five other golfers. Max Blake was the top Eagle finisher with a score of 87, which earned a six-way tie for 29th place. S.J. Welch, of Nokomis, won the tournament with a score of 76, beating last year’s Class B champion, Jack Quinn, of Gardiner, by one stroke.

Also golfing for Medomak Valley were Mason Nguyen, 91; Micah Fagonde, 92; Sebastian Mank, 101; Kollin Donlin, 107; and Wyatt Hood, 107. Lincoln Academy golfers also included Reed Prentice, 88; Colin Mitchell, 91; Drew Nichols, 91; Dylan Lomas, 94; and Brody Day, 95.

KVAC Qualifier

The Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley golf teams placed second and third, respectively, in the KVAC Class B qualifier on Oct. 7 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The top four teams out of the 14 teams that competed at the KVAC qualifier earned the right to have six athletes compete at the Class B state championship tournament. Nokomis won the qualifier with a score of 319, Lincoln was the runner-up with 338, and Medomak was third with 343. Gardiner’s Jack Quinn took medalist honors with a low score of 69.

Drew Nichols carded the top score for the Eagles with a seven-over-par 79. Nichols had the fifth best score of the day out of the 82 golfers that participated at the qualifier, which was held on the Natanis Arrowhead course.

The other Lincoln Academy scores included Max Blake, 84; Reed Prentice, 87; Dylan Lomas, 88; Brody Day, 90; and Colin Mitchell, 90.

Joseph Wilcox had the best round for the Panthers, carding an 81 to place seventh. Other Medomak Valley results included Mason Nguyen, 82; Micah Fagonde, 85; Kollin Donlin, 95; Sebastian Mank, 98; and Jayden Drost, 107.

Medomak Valley golfer Joseph Wilcox shot an 85 and tied for 11th place at the Class B state championship tournament on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy’s Max Blake hits a fairway wood during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. Blake shot an 87 and placed 23rd. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy golfer Brody Day watches the trajectory of his tee shot during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Panthers golfer Micah Fagonde follows through on a tee shot during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Brody Day, of Lincoln Academy, watches his putt during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Dylan Lomas, of Lincoln Academy, blasts the ball out of the rough during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Drew Nichols, of Lincoln Academy, sinks a putt during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Reed Prentice takes a big swing during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. Prentice, of Lincoln Academy, placed 29th with a score of 88. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy’s Colin Mitchell takes a tee shot during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Panthers golfer Mason Nguyen hits a fairway iron during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Kollin Donlin, of Medomak Valley, follows his shot on the 15th hole during the Class B state championship on Friday, Oct. 10 in Vassalboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

