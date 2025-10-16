The Lincoln Academy golf team finished ninth and Medomak Valley team came in 14th at the Class B state championship tournament on Friday, Oct. 10 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
The Eagles scored 357 and Medomak logged 369. The team score is determined by adding the top four individual scores for each school. Nokomis won the event, which was held on the golf facility’s Tomahawk course, with a score of 333.
Panther Joseph Wilcox had the top finish for the Lincoln County schools, carding a score of 13-over par 85 to tie for 11th place with five other golfers. Max Blake was the top Eagle finisher with a score of 87, which earned a six-way tie for 29th place. S.J. Welch, of Nokomis, won the tournament with a score of 76, beating last year’s Class B champion, Jack Quinn, of Gardiner, by one stroke.
Also golfing for Medomak Valley were Mason Nguyen, 91; Micah Fagonde, 92; Sebastian Mank, 101; Kollin Donlin, 107; and Wyatt Hood, 107. Lincoln Academy golfers also included Reed Prentice, 88; Colin Mitchell, 91; Drew Nichols, 91; Dylan Lomas, 94; and Brody Day, 95.
KVAC Qualifier
The Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley golf teams placed second and third, respectively, in the KVAC Class B qualifier on Oct. 7 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
The top four teams out of the 14 teams that competed at the KVAC qualifier earned the right to have six athletes compete at the Class B state championship tournament. Nokomis won the qualifier with a score of 319, Lincoln was the runner-up with 338, and Medomak was third with 343. Gardiner’s Jack Quinn took medalist honors with a low score of 69.
Drew Nichols carded the top score for the Eagles with a seven-over-par 79. Nichols had the fifth best score of the day out of the 82 golfers that participated at the qualifier, which was held on the Natanis Arrowhead course.
The other Lincoln Academy scores included Max Blake, 84; Reed Prentice, 87; Dylan Lomas, 88; Brody Day, 90; and Colin Mitchell, 90.
Joseph Wilcox had the best round for the Panthers, carding an 81 to place seventh. Other Medomak Valley results included Mason Nguyen, 82; Micah Fagonde, 85; Kollin Donlin, 95; Sebastian Mank, 98; and Jayden Drost, 107.