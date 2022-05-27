Advanced Search
Lincoln baseball and softball split games with Erskine Lincoln softball 6-3, Erskine baseball 7-5

at

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Erskine Academy in Newcastle on May 26. Payson Kaler struck out 14 in the win. H. Huff took the loss  for Erskine.

Grace Houghton, Nicole Hammond and Olivia Stiles had two hits each for Lincoln and  Lafrenaye a two run double for LA. B. Barrett hit a double and single and K. Kutniewski and K. Barrett a single each.

Erskine baseball defeated Lincoln 7-5. Johnson went the distance in the win. Nick Prior took the loss.  Lucas Houghton had two hits, and Tucker Stiles, Riley DeLisle, Griffen Bond and Ivan Coffin a single each for LA. Erskine was led by Grady Hotham, Isaac Hayden and McKenney with two singles each.

