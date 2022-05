Lincoln Academy baseball shut out Gardiner 14-0 in six innings to pick up their second win of the season on May 11. Myles Wotton collected the win.

Lincoln was led at the plate by Ben Sawyer with 4 singles, Wotton, Tucker Stiles and Griffen Bond with two singles each, and Maddox Tilas, Nick Prior and Blake Grady a double each.

