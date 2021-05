Lincoln Academy baseball won the battle of the Eagles in South China on May 28, 9-2. True struck out 13 and gave up just one hit, a second inning single to Nick Barber. Lincoln was led at the plate by Nick Prior (2 RBI) and Spencer Gamage with a double and single each and Tucker Stiles (2RBI) two singles.

The win was the second of the season for LA.

