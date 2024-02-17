Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated Lake Region 70-41 in a South Class B Regional quarter-final game on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Portland Expo. The Eagles led 16-10 at the quarter, 31-18 at the half, and 52-28 at the end of three. The Lakers pulled within eight in the third, but after a quick Eagle timeout, Lincoln rattled off 17 straight points to put the game away. Gabe Hagar scored 23 points, Lucas Houghton added 14 and EJ Hunt 13. Lake Region was led by Jackson Lubby with 14 ad Brock Gibbons 10.

