Lincoln Academy girls tennis team defeated Medomak Valley 4-1 in the first round of the South Class B playoffs on May 30 in Newcastle.

Lincoln Academy boys tennis team defeated Morse 4-1 to advance to the South Class B semi-finals against Medomak Valley. the game will be played on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. in Newcastle.

Medomak Valley boys tennis team defeated visiting Greely 3-2 on May 30 to advance to the semi-final game against Lincoln Academy.

