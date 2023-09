After going head to head in a scoreless tie in Medomak’s homecoming game on Sept. 18, Lincoln Academy boys soccer team rallied for a 4-1 win on Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Eagles nest in front of a large homecoming crowd. Casey Duncan led the Eagles offense with two goals and an assist. Pablo Ingleas-Martin and Lucas Houghton added a goal each. Medomak’s goal was inadvertently headed in by a Lincoln defender. Lincoln held a 27 to 9 edge in shots. Eli Pluecker made 15 saves in net for the Panthers.

