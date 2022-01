Lincoln Academy boys basketball team were back to full strength Monday night in their 55-49 win over Waterville. The win was the second of the season for the Eagles. Lincoln jumped out to a 16-9 lead and held off the Purple Panthers for the win. Lincoln was led by Tucker Stiles with 15, Gabe Hagar 14 and Lucas Houghton 11. Waterville was led by Liam VanOesen with 25.

