Lincoln Academy boys basketball team wrapped up their KVAC season with a 60-37 win over Belfast on Feb. 10 in the Eagle nest. the Eagles were led by Gabe Hagar with 13, Lucas Houghton 12, and Tucker Stiles 11. Belfast was led by Keegan McGowan with 11 and James Ritter 9.

