Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated visiting MCI 67-32 on Saturday, Jan. 27. The physical game saw Eagle starter Tyson Ball break his leg in the first half. Lincoln was led in scoring by Gabe Hagar with 26 points, who needs 48 more points to reach the 1,000 career points landmark. Tucker Stiles added 14, including four 3’s. MCI was led by Drew Shorey with 19.

