The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team upset Erskine 7-6 in an important Class C matchup on Friday, May 29 in Newcastle.

Thomas Mickael led the way for the Eagles, scoring four goals and one assist. Will Skiff scored two goals, including a behind-the-back beauty that put Lincoln up 6-2; Braden Bessey had one goal and two assists; Nick Vanderbilt had one goal and one assist; and Otto Giberson contributed one assist.

“This was the most complete game we played all season,” said head coach Tom Farrell. “Our offense was able to strike for five goals in the first quarter, and that left Erskine scrambling from behind throughout the rest of the game. Both defenses took over the game in a low-scoring second half.”

Lincoln built a 6-2 lead before Erskine closed the gap to 6-4 at halftime. Lincoln extended the lead to 7-4 before allowing a pair of fourth quarter goals that set up an exciting finish.

Eben Sawyer made 11 saves in the game for Lincoln, including one in the closing minute when Erskine was frantically trying to score to send the game to overtime.

Lincoln improved to 7-6 on the season and replaced Erskine as the No. 6 seed in the Class C Heal Point Standings. Erskine fell to 8-6 and into the No. 7 position in Class C.

Lincoln 11 – Oak Hill 4

The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team beat Oak Hill 11-4 on senior night, Tuesday, June 2 in Newcastle. It was the final game of the regular season for the Eagles, who improved to 8-6 and moved up in the Class C Heal Point Standings to fifth place.

The Eagles are on a roll heading into the Class C playoffs. After starting the season 3-5, they have won five of their last six games. The only loss in that timeframe was a 6 5 heartbreaker in overtime to John Bapst in Bangor.

All 12 seniors contributed to the victory over Oak Hill. Thomas Mickael led the seniors in his final home game by scoring six goals and adding one assist. Will Skiff scored two goals, Nick Vanderbilt added one goal, one assist, Seamus Strout added one goal and one assist, Alden Reingardt had one goal and one assist, and Harrison White and Finn Hansbury added one assist apiece.

“The defense was led by seniors Josh Demeritt and Dutton Sprague Yost,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “Along with seniors Greg Demeritt and Felix Cunningham, they were able to keep the Raiders offense in check. Senior midfielder Kieron Karani really came into his own with outstanding play in the midfield during the transition and was able to create numerous turnovers.”

Eagles sophomore goalie Eben Sawyer made nine saves to secure the win.

“I’m just so happy that this group of seniors was able to go out with a win in their final home game,” said Farrell. “During the past four years, they have really helped build and shape our program and I wish them all the best.”

Lincoln 15 – Lawrence/Winslow 7

The Eagles beat the Outlaws 15-7 on Wednesday, May 27 in Fairfield. LA led from start to finish and scored early and often as they built a 12-2 lead by halftime.

Nick Vanderbilt scored five goals (one assist) and Thomas Mickael scored four (five assists) to lead the Eagles offense. Also contributing to the score sheet for the Eagles were Braden Bessey (two goals, one assist); Seamus Strout (one goal, one assist), Will Skiff (two goals, one assist), and Nico Zamora (one goal).

Goaltender Eben Sawyer made eight saves between the pipes for the Eagles.

“Our defense was able to shut down the Outlaws and limit their scoring attempts on Eben Sawyer,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “Our offense did a great job possessing the ball and taking advantage of the scoring opportunities.”

Koleman Chesebro closes in on an Erskine opponent during Lincoln Academy’s 7-6 win on Friday, May 29 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Defenseman Dutton Sprague-Yost clears the ball out of the defensive end during Lincoln’s 7-6 win over Erskine on Friday, May 29 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Will Skiff (left) celebrates his behind-the-back goal withThomas Mickael during Lincoln’s 7-6 win over Erskine on Friday, May 29 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

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