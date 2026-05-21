The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team beat MCI/Nokomis 14-1 on Friday, May 15 in Newcastle.

“We got our offense on track and were able to jump on the Huskies early to give our team momentum,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “Led by Josh Demeritt and Koleman Cheseboro, our defense limited MCI’s shots and made sure that their offense never got into a rhythm.”

Senior midfielder Thomas Mickael led the Eagles offense with five goals and two assists. Also contributing to the Eagles score sheet were Nick Vanderbilt (four goals, one assist); Seamus Strout (one goal, one assist); Kellen Hinck (two goals); Will Skiff (one goal, one assist); Nate Demeritt (one goal); Braden Bessey (one assist); and Eben Sawyer (one assist). Sawyer made five saves in goal for the Eagles.

The Eagles improved to 4-5 in Class C with the win. MCI/Nokomis remained winless at 0-8.

Mt. Ararat 12 – Lincoln 2

The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team lost to Mt. Ararat 12-2 in a battle between the Eagles on Wednesday, May 13 in Newcastle.

Serbian exchange student Nikola Vucicevic started his first game in goal for Lincoln Academy. Vucicevic allowed only one Mt. Ararat goal in the first quarter to keep the game close. Lincoln scored early in the second quarter to tie the game 1-1, but it was all Mt. Ararat after that. Mt. Ararat controlled the pace of the game by winning the majority of faceoffs and maintaining possession for long stretches that took time off the clock.

“We couldn’t get our offense going,” said Lincoln head coach Tom Farrell. “We had a solid showing from our senior leader Thomas Mickael, who scored both of our goals, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Mt. A.”

Alden Reingardt, who had one assist, was the only Lincoln player other than Mickael to register a point in the match.

Goaltender Vucicevic made 11 saves in the game.

Nick Vanderbilt takes a shot at the Mt. Ararat net during Lincoln Academy’s 12-2 loss to the Eagles on Wednesday, May 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) William Skiff prepares to fire a shot during Lincoln Academy’s 12-2 loss to Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Defenseman Kellen Hinck (left) celebrates his first career goal with fellow longstick defenseman Koleman Chesebro during Lincoln Academy’s 14-1 win over MCI/Nokomis on Friday, May 15 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

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