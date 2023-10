Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Cony 6-1 on the road on Friday, Oct. 13 to pick up their 10th win of the season (10-1-1). Conor Cass netted two goals, and Casey Duncan, Oliver McNamara, Lucas Houghton, and Pablo Igleisas-Martin one each. Peter Thelander, I-Martin and EJ Hunt added an assist each.

