Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Oceanside 3-2 in the Mariners harbor on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Lucas Houghton put the Eagles on the boards four minutes into the contest when he headed in a Pablo Iglesias Martin corner kick. Casey Duncan made it 2-0 at the half on a penalty kick. Lucas Novicka pulled Oceanside within one in second half action, and Quinten Kruger tied the game with eight minutes left to play. Peter Thelander scored the game winner for LA when he collected a pass from Duncan and weaved through the defense with four minutes remaining.

