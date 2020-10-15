Lincoln Academy boys soccer team opened their season with a 3-1 win over Oceanside in the Eagles nest on Oct. 15. Maddox Tilas gave the Eagles an early lead when he converted a rebounded Filip Diakonwicz shot off the left post. Eben Lord made it 2-0 23 minutes into the contest on a cross from the left wing from Connor Cass. Levi Farrin tipped the cross back to Lord. Oceanside pulled within one before the half on a shot from Jacques Hayden. Tilas netted the third Eagle goal with six minutes to play in the second frame, with Diakonwicz once again picking up the assist.

