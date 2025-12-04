The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team won one game and lost another at the Winthrop Tip Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 29 in Winthrop. The Eagles lost to Gray-New Gloucester 63-46 in an afternoon tilt, and then bounced back to beat host Winthrop 64-37 in an evening match. The Eagles will open the regular season on Friday, Dec. 5 at Leavitt High School in Turner.

“We came out very flat against GNG, but played better in the second half,” said Eagles head coach Ryan Ball. “We played the exact opposite way against Winthrop. In game two, our guys played with energy and shot the ball well.”

GNG 63 – LA 46

The Eagles lost to the Patriots 63 46 in the first round of the Winthrop Tip-Off Tournament. Aidyn Herring was the top scorer for Lincoln Academy with 15 points. Also scoring for the Eagles were Chase Ober with 7, Mike Mitchell 6, Oliver Blakesley 5, Eli Libby 4, Deklan Dimauro 3, and Sully Chapman, Cosimo Seidel, and Brody Day with 2 apiece. Ober led the Eagles in rebounds with seven and Herring was next with four. Mitchell and Seidel each had three assists and two steals to lead LA in those statistical categories.

LA 64 – Winthrop 37

The Eagles jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead over host Winthrop during their second game at the Winthrop Tip-Off Tournament.

Dimauro led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points. Also notching points for Lincoln Academy were Ober with 12, Herring 11, Mitchell 6, Hanley 5, Blakesley, Malachi Farrin, and Brody Day 3 apiece, and Seidel, Chapman, Libby, and Ephram Makembo 2 apiece. Mitchell led the Eagles with seven rebounds while Herring pulled down five. Day had the most assists with four, and Herring led the Eagles in steals with eight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

