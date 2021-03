Lincoln Academy snapped a nine game losing streak on March 9 with a 61-47 win on the road at Richmond. The Eagles finish the season with a 2-9 record.

The Eagles led 15-12, 28-22 and 51-40 at the quarter breaks. LA was led by Tucker Stiles with a career high 21 points and Gabe Hagar 16. Richmond wad led by Hunter Mason with 17 and Wyatt Cassidy 12.

