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The Lincoln County News

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Lincoln Boys Tennis Bounced From Playoffs Cape Elizabeth 3 - Lincoln 2

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Desmond Conlin chases down a drop shot during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team lost to Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in a Class B South semifinal on Tuesday, June 2 in Newcastle. With the playoff win, the three seed Capers avenged a 3-2 loss to the No. 2 seed Eagles earlier this season on April 30 at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta.

Cape’s Kenyon Smith came back from a one set deficit to defeat Claus Hinck 0-6, 6-0, 6-4 in a close first singles match that had huge momentum swings. Liam O’Brien beat Lincoln’s Desmond Conlin 6 3, 6-4 in the second singles match. George Siegel defeated Cape’s Matt Berman 6-0, 6-2 in third singles.

The Eagles duo of Miles Hagan and James Hanley won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 over Leland O’Reilly and Thomas O’Reilly in first doubles. Capers Aman Kharf and Luke Schoenbaum beat Lincoln’s pairing of Cody Light and Finley Greenleaf 6-4, 6-3 in second doubles. Lincoln Academy ended the season with a 10-4 record.

Claus Hinck launches a hard serve during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

Lincoln 4 – Gardiner 1

The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team beat Gardiner 4-1 in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle.

Gardiner’s Brady Peacock beat Claus Hinck 6-3, 6-1 in first singles to record the Tigers’ only win of the match. Lincoln’s Desmond Conlin defeated Henry Gingras 6-2, 6-0 in second singles. George Siegel cruised past Gardiner’s Abdoo Rahali 6-1, 6-0 in third singles.

The Lincoln duo of Miles Hagan and James Hanley beat Nate Bartlett and Sam Renda 6-1, 6-1 in first doubles. Cody Light and Finley Greenleaf swept the Tigers pairing of Luke Carr and Jude Islam 6-0, 6-0 in second doubles.

Desmond Conlin chases down a drop shot during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Desmond Conlin chases down a drop shot during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
George Siegel hits a backhand shot during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
George Siegel hits a backhand shot during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Claus Hinck lines up a backhand during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Claus Hinck lines up a backhand during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Cody Light hits a high forehand return during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Cody Light hits a high forehand return during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Miles Hagan reaches for the ball during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Miles Hagan reaches for the ball during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
James Hanley attacks the net to score a point during Lincoln Academy's 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
James Hanley attacks the net to score a point during Lincoln Academy’s 4-1 win over Gardiner in a Class B South quarterfinal on Thursday, May 28 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)


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