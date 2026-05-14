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The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln Boys Tennis Shuts Out Waterville Lincoln 5 - Waterville 0

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First singles player Claus Hinck follows through on a backhand shot during Lincoln Academy’s 5-0 win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team beat Waterville 5-0 on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle.

Claus Hinck won the first singles match 6-0, 6-4 over Trevor Tardif. Desmond Conlin won the second singles match over Colby Tardiff in three sets 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-7. George Siegel cruised to a win over Michael Paules in the third singles match 6-1, 6-0.

Miles Hagan and James Hanley won the first doubles match 6-1, 6 1 over Brayden Vigue and Simon Renaud. Cody Light and Finley Greenleaf won the second doubles match 6-2, 6-2 over Reid Morrison and Grayson Kingsbury 6-2, 6-2.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 on the season and sit in the top spot in the Class B South Heal Point Standings. Waterville fell to 5-3 in Class B North.

Finley Greenleaf plays a shot at the net during Lincoln Academy's 5-0 shutout win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Finley Greenleaf plays a shot at the net during Lincoln Academy’s 5-0 shutout win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
George Siegel leaps to hit a return shot during Lincoln Academy's 5-0 win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
George Siegel leaps to hit a return shot during Lincoln Academy’s 5-0 win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Desmond Conlin steps into a shot during Lincoln Academy's 5-0 win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)
Desmond Conlin steps into a shot during Lincoln Academy’s 5-0 win over Waterville on Tuesday, May 12 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)


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