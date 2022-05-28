Lincoln boys third, girls fourth at KVAC championships

Lincoln Academy boys placed third at the KVAC small school championships, held at Cony High School in Augusta on May 27. Leavitt won with 195.5 points to beat Winslow 136. Lincoln scored 91.

Four Eagles placed in two events, Avery Redonnett (2. 110 hurdles, 4. 300 hurdles), David Winchenbach (3. 100 hurdles, 7. 300 hurdles), Peter Thelander (2. 300 hurdles, 4. 110 hurdles), and Liam Card (4. 3200, 5. 800)

MCI girls won the KVAC title with 138 points, beating out Leavitt 136. The Lady Eagles scored 77 to place fourth.

Erica Johnson placed in four events (2. 100 hurdles, 2. triple jump, 4. 100 hurdles, and 4. 100) to lead the Lady Eagles. Madalyn Mercer placed in three events (3. 100 hurdles, 3. 300 hurdles, 4. long jump)

