Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln boys third, girls fourth at KVAC championships

at

Lincoln Academy boys placed third at the KVAC small school championships, held at Cony High School in Augusta on May 27. Leavitt won with 195.5 points to beat Winslow 136. Lincoln scored 91.

Four Eagles placed in two events, Avery Redonnett (2. 110 hurdles, 4. 300 hurdles), David Winchenbach (3. 100 hurdles, 7. 300 hurdles), Peter Thelander (2. 300 hurdles, 4. 110 hurdles), and Liam Card (4. 3200, 5. 800)

MCI girls won the KVAC title with 138 points, beating out Leavitt 136. The Lady Eagles scored 77 to place fourth.

Erica Johnson placed in four events (2. 100 hurdles, 2. triple jump, 4. 100 hurdles, and 4. 100) to lead the Lady Eagles. Madalyn Mercer placed in three events (3. 100 hurdles, 3. 300 hurdles, 4. long jump)

Eagles Avery Redonnett and David Winchenbach race neck and neck in the KVAC 110 high hurdles. Redonnett placed second and Winchenbach third in the event. (Paula Roberts photo)

Erica Johnson soars through the air in the triple jump. Johnson placed second in the event, and placed in four events in the KVAC small school track and field championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^