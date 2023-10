Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 1-0 in South China on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in a classic KVAC match-up. EJ Hunt found net on a rebounded Peter Thelander shot with 17 minutes left to play in the contest to score the game winner.

Lincoln moves to 9–1-1 on the season and heads to Cony on Friday night.

