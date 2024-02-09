Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated visiting Morse 86-58 in their finaL KVAC season game on Thursday, Feb. 8. The Eagles six seniors were recognized before the game, including Braxton Crockett, Tucker Stiles, Lucas Houghton, Wyatt Simmons, Casey Duncan and Gabe Hagar. The Eagles sank 11 3-pointers in the win, one shy of a school record broken in their win over Leavitt.

Scoring leaders for LA were Hagar with 21, Stiles 17, Houghton 14, and Duncan 11. Morse was led by Jack Delano with 21 and Gage Suitter 12.

Lincoln boys finish their regular season at 15-3, and look to head into the playoffsas the second or third seed in South Class B.

