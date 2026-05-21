The Lincoln County Cardinals are off and running in their second year of action in the Pine Tree League. The team is looking to build off an inaugural season in which the squad compiled a 10-8 record and advanced to the playoff quarterfinals.

“Our goal is to continue to improve and build off what we did well last year,” said team manager Jake Tidd, who has been involved in the Pine Tree Baseball League for six years and helped formed the Lincoln County Cardinals.

The Pine Tree League that the Cardinals compete in is growing fast. This year, there are 18 teams signed up to compete in the adult men’s league, five more than last season. The Monmouth Moose, Pen Bay Pirates of Camden, Sabattus Rangers, Gorham Gashouse Gorillas, and Twin City Assassins of Lewiston have joined the league, which holds almost all of its games on Sunday mornings throughout the state.

“We like to think that other communities in Maine saw our success as a newcomer during our first season, and decided that it was time to add a team in their town,” said Tidd.

This year’s Cardinals roster includes 13 players from last year’s team and three new additions. The new players include Jeremy Ware (OF, 1B), 2014 Lincoln Academy graduate A.J. Oliver (OF, LHP), and former Husson University pitcher Matt Smith (OF, LHP). Returning from last year are Brett Cowan (RHP, OF), Elias Atkins (OF, 1B), Darius Pierpont (2B), Josh Doughty (1B, OF), Tyler Bailey (3b, OF, RHP), Jackson Murray (SS), Julian Aponte (3B), Hunter Crocker (C, 3B, RHP), Gibby Morrison (1B, C), Caleb Harvey (OF), Jim Davis (2B, SS, RHP), and Cameron Crocker (RHP, 2B, C).

In addition to new players, the Cardinals will feature some new uniforms. The Cardinals added a sharp new set of black outfits, sponsored by Brett Cowan Builders, to complement their existing white set for home games.

“One thing that is cool about our team is the wide range of ages of our players,” said Tidd. “It’s fun to have some youthful energy on the team with recent high school graduates. We also have older middle age guys that like to mentor them and show that you can still compete and have fun playing ball as an adult. We have a lot of guys with kids that have their families at the games, so it is a great intergenerational social event that everyone young and old can benefit from.”

In addition to Tidd, the team staff includes assistant coaches Jay Bailey and Brandon Murray, Paige Teel, who oversees lead operations and fan experience, Sierra Wallace, who oversees game operations and Lincoln County Cardinals reload for year two fan experience, equipment assistant Hunter Bailey, and mascot Cardy McFly.

According to Tidd, a core mission of the team is to support the community while creating a sports entertainment outlet for people of all ages. One component of that is their clinics for children. The team mentored more than 50 local youth baseball and softball players at the second annual Lincoln County Cardinals Kids Baseball and Softball Camp, which was held on April 4 at the Wiscasset Community Center.

“There was incredible energy, focus, and enthusiasm at the clinic, and our team had a blast coaching and connecting with both familiar and new faces,” Tidd said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to help develop the next generation of Lincoln County ballplayers.”

Home field advantage is something that the Cardinals are proud of. The team is able to practice and host games more than many other teams in the league due to the group that helps maintain the field at Wiscasset Middle High School. This spring, the Cardinals have been able to get rolling while most teams in the league have been postponed due to wet fields.

“Our assistant coach Jay Bailey, who also works for the adjacent Wiscasset Parks and Recreation, does a great job maintaining the field with a volunteer crew,” said Tidd. “It makes a big difference to have a great playing surface for all the teams in the community that use it.”

After the rain out in Bath two weekends ago and the Mothers’ Day break, the season kicked off on Sunday, May 17 at home against the Winthrop Red Sox.

Cardinals 3 – Winthrop 1

The Lincoln County Cardinals beat the Winthrop Red Sox 3-1 on Sunday, May 17 in Wiscasset.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Cardinals’ pitcher Tyler Bailey shut them down to earn a complete game victory. Bailey allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five Winthrop batters.

Caleb Harvey (1RBI) led the Cardinals at the plate with a pair of doubles, including one that knocked in a run during the Cardinals’ three run rally in the third inning. Two more runs scored during the inning due to Winthrop errors.

Other Cardinals getting hits in the opener include Bailey (double and single), and Gibby Morrison, Jim Davis, and Darius Pierpont (1R, 3SB) with one single each. Jackson Murray and Elias Atkins each scored one run and stole one base. The Cardinals defense was solid and did not make any errors in the game.

C. Abbott led the Red Sox offense with a double and a single.

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