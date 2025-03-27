Lincoln County Cardinals To Throw Out First Pitch In Wiscasset

A new baseball team in the Pine Tree Men’s Baseball League will play its home games at Wiscasset Middle High School.

The Lincoln County Cardinals are made up of local men between ages for 18 and 50. They have filled their roster, but are still looking for one more pitcher who, according to league rules, must be at least 28 years old. The team has a father–son duo in Brandon and Jackson Murray, of Bath.

The team is managed by Jake Tidd, a former coach at Morse High School in Bath. The roster includes players from Wiscasset, Boothbay, and Bath. Tidd said the new team offers an opportunity for adults to continue playing the game they grew up with.

“I stopped playing baseball from age 21 to 27,” Tidd said. “That is a long time to stop playing something I love. Several guys who have been playing softball did not know it was an option.”

The Pine Tree League is not new to Maine, having been around for a century. The 2025 league includes 13 teams, playing a 15-game schedule between May and August.

“It is the best baseball league in Maine,” Tidd said.

To prepare for the season, the Cardinals have been holding practices all winter at the Coastal Performance Center in Brunswick.

The Cardinals have partnered with Wiscasset Community Center, where Lucy Oyster and director Duane Goud are working with the team.

“They are helping to make it happen,” Tidd said.

There are still sponsorships available to support the team, Tidd said. He encourages anyone interested in sponsoring the team to call him at 644-4109.

The team also plans to help revitalize the high school field.

“We are making a commitment to do this for years,” Tidd said. “It takes a couple of years to grow your team. We want to be in operation for multi-years. We want to find talent that is Lincoln County connected … We are also looking for people to get involved. I hope the community finds it as cool a thing as we do. We would love to have community support.”

Games will be played Sunday mornings beginning at 9 a.m. The Cardinals throw out their first pitch on May 4 at home against the Kennebec Sturgeons. The team’s first six games are home, including a doubleheader May 18 versus the Topsham Udder Tuggers, a game June 1 against the Mid-Maine River Pigs, and a doubleheader June 8 against the Brunswick Yard Goats.

Doubleheaders include two seven-inning games. Otherwise games are scheduled for nine innings.

For more information about the Cardinals, go to lincolncountycardinals.com or email gobirds@lincolncountycardinals.com.

The Lincoln County Cardinals will host a youth clinic on Saturday, April 5. (See related article in this edition.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

